San Diego couple celebrates 70 years of marriage at Balboa Park Senior Lounge

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Visitors and volunteers at the Balboa Park Senior Lounge Friday celebrated the 70th wedding anniversary of Mike and Jackie DiMaggio, who are both 92 years old.

The DiMaggios have been visiting the Senior Lounge about four times per week since 2005.

They describe the Lounge in Balboa Park as a secondary living room for them and consider the people they visit with every week their extended family.

When asked what their secret was to such a long and happy marriage, Mike said, "We do everything together. Everything! No matter where we go, she's always with me. No matter what we do."

"It's been a good life. We've been very fortunate," Jackie added.

The City of San Diego’s Park and Recreation Department manages the Balboa Park Senior Lounge as part of its mission to enrich the lives of San Diegans through quality parks and programs.

The Senior Lounge is open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week and hosts more than 1,000 guests per month. In addition to providing a space for socialization for persons 55 years or older, it also hosts a knitting circle, a walking group and an acting troupe.