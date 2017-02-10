San Diego Board of Supervisors to find ways to boost funding for road repairs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Board of Supervisors is poised next week to look for ways to boost funding for road repairs after a survey of street conditions in unincorporated areas found significant deterioration.

In a 2010 survey, the county's almost 2,000-mile road network produced a pavement condition index score of 71. In the most recent update in September, the PCI mark was 60, according to county documents.

Surveyors check the roads for smoothness of rides and any cracks or rutting in pavement. A score of 70-79 is considered very good while 50-69 is fair.

In a report, Supervisors Dianne Jacob and Bill Horn lamented a reduction in state reimbursements from gas taxes, which traditionally fund street maintenance. However, the levy has dropped from an average of 39.5 cents a gallon three years ago to 27.8 cents a gallon currently because fuel prices fell during that period.

Also, with more fuel-efficient cars on the road, less gas is being purchased, also cutting into county revenues.

"The reduction in PCI is not due to lack of effort by our county road crews — it is a matter of not having sufficient funding for street resurfacing,'' Jacob and Horn said in the report.

The county previously turned over $5 million that had been allocated for the general fund to the Department of Public Works to spend on road maintenance, and redirected a portion of TransNet sales tax revenue to street repairs, the report said. The TransNet revenue had generally been used for bigger road improvement projects.

Last year, the county dipped into reserves to launch a multi-year resurfacing program.

The supervisors said those new funding methods still couldn't make up for the reduction in state payments.

At Tuesday's supervisor's meeting, Jacob and Horn plan to ask staff to identify new sources of road repair funding sufficient to attain a PCI of 70 within five years, and report back to the board within three months.