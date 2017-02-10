Eighth robbery occurs at Metro PCS on San Marcos Blvd

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) — For the eighth time in just over two weeks, a San Diego-area Metro PCS wireless-services store was robbed Friday.

The heist at the business in the 200 block of San Marcos Boulevard was reported shortly after 3 p.m., sheriff's Lt. Christine Robbins said.

The lieutenant said she had no further details about the crime, including the number of perpetrators, whether any weapons were brandished and what was stolen.

Since late last month, armed thieves have robbed Metro PCS shops in various parts of the county, alternately threatening clerks with pistols, a stun gun and a machete before making off cash and cellphones, according to police.

During several of the crimes, two bandits entered the targeted business, while just one confronted the victims during others.

The earlier holdups occurred at 8662 Jamacha Road in Spring Valley on Jan. 25; at 4202 El Cajon Blvd. in Kensington on Jan. 27; at 3458 Adams Ave. in Normal Heights on Jan. 30; at 1840 Coronado Ave. in Egger Highlands on Feb. 1; at 12643 Poway Road in Poway on Monday; at 5430 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. in Clairemont on Tuesday; and at 6686 El Cajon Blvd. in the College area on Wednesday.

Surveillance cameras have captured images of the bandits, described as tall Hispanic or light-skinned black men in their mid-20s to 30s. Both wore dark-colored clothing and sunglasses during the heists, and had bandanas covering their faces while committing several of them.