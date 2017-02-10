Eighth robbery occurs at Metro PCS on San Marcos Blvd - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Eighth robbery occurs at Metro PCS on San Marcos Blvd

Posted: Updated:
Eighth robbery occurs at Metro PCS on San Marcos Bvld. Eighth robbery occurs at Metro PCS on San Marcos Bvld.

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) — For the eighth time in just over two weeks, a San Diego-area Metro PCS wireless-services store was robbed Friday.

The heist at the business in the 200 block of San Marcos Boulevard was reported shortly after 3 p.m., sheriff's Lt. Christine Robbins said.

The lieutenant said she had no further details about the crime, including the number of perpetrators, whether any weapons were brandished and what was stolen.

Related Link: San Diego law enforcement continue search for cellphone robbery suspects

Since late last month, armed thieves have robbed Metro PCS shops in various parts of the county, alternately threatening clerks with pistols, a stun gun and a machete before making off cash and cellphones, according to police.

During several of the crimes, two bandits entered the targeted business, while just one confronted the victims during others.

Related Link: Gunman robs Metro PCS store in Rolando area

The earlier holdups occurred at 8662 Jamacha Road in Spring Valley on Jan. 25; at 4202 El Cajon Blvd. in Kensington on Jan. 27; at 3458 Adams Ave. in Normal Heights on Jan. 30; at 1840 Coronado Ave. in Egger Highlands on Feb. 1; at 12643 Poway Road in Poway on Monday; at 5430 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. in Clairemont on Tuesday; and at 6686 El Cajon Blvd. in the College area on Wednesday.

Related Link: Police believe Wednesday Metro PCS robbery connected to string of robberies around county

Surveillance cameras have captured images of the bandits, described as tall Hispanic or light-skinned black men in their mid-20s to 30s. Both wore dark-colored clothing and sunglasses during the heists, and had bandanas covering their faces while committing several of them.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.