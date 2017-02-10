Pedestrian fatally injured after getting struck by trolley in Santee

Pedestrian seriously injured after getting struck by trolley in Santee

SANTEE (KUSI) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a trolley in Santee Friday evening.

The rail accident in the area of Cuyamaca Street and Mission Gorge Road was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to sheriff's officials.

Santee paramedics arrived on scene and pronounced the pedestrian deceased.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available.

No passengers on the trolley were injured as a result of this collision and trolley service was suspended in the area until further notice.