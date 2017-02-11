Rainfall around San Diego county, high-surf advisory in place - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Rainfall around San Diego county, high-surf advisory in place

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diegans woke up to rainy weather Saturday morning, which was expected to last through the afternoon.

The low-intensity storm will drop about one-tenth an inch of moisture near the ocean shoreline, one-quarter to half an inch in the mountains and a tenth of an inch or less in the deserts, forecasters predicted.

The cloudbursts will largely be over with by early Saturday, though a chance for isolated drizzles will remain through the rest of the day, Schroeter said.

Anticipated precipitation totals include 0.01 of an inch in Borrego Springs, 0.09 in San Diego, 0.12 in Oceanside, 0.13 in Miramar, 0.15 in Escondido, 0.17 on Mount Laguna, 0.18 in Ramona, 0.24 in Alpine, 0.38 on Palomar Mountain and 0.4 in Julian.

A high-surf advisory was slated to remain in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Following the departure of the unsettled atmospheric system, fair and warmer conditions will prevail prior to the expected arrival of a more significant wet spell late next week, according to the weather service.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.