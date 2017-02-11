Rainfall around San Diego county, high-surf advisory in place

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diegans woke up to rainy weather Saturday morning, which was expected to last through the afternoon.

The low-intensity storm will drop about one-tenth an inch of moisture near the ocean shoreline, one-quarter to half an inch in the mountains and a tenth of an inch or less in the deserts, forecasters predicted.

The cloudbursts will largely be over with by early Saturday, though a chance for isolated drizzles will remain through the rest of the day, Schroeter said.

Anticipated precipitation totals include 0.01 of an inch in Borrego Springs, 0.09 in San Diego, 0.12 in Oceanside, 0.13 in Miramar, 0.15 in Escondido, 0.17 on Mount Laguna, 0.18 in Ramona, 0.24 in Alpine, 0.38 on Palomar Mountain and 0.4 in Julian.

A high-surf advisory was slated to remain in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Following the departure of the unsettled atmospheric system, fair and warmer conditions will prevail prior to the expected arrival of a more significant wet spell late next week, according to the weather service.