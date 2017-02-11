San Diego police ask public to help locate missing man who suffe - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego police ask public to help locate missing man who suffers from memory loss

Louis Yoe, 70

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Police Department was asking the public Saturday to help locate a missing 70-year-old man.

Louis Yoe was last seen Friday at 3:15 p.m. when he left for work. Yoe never arrived home. 

Yoe had recently been diagnosed with a medical condition known as "global transient amnesia." This condition causes a sudden, temporary episode of memory loss. 

It also causes Yoe to forget where he is or how he got there. 

Attempts to track his cell phone and his vehicle have been unsuccessful. 

Yoe's family members have checked areas is he know to frequent with no results.

Yoe is described as a white male with a medium complexion, 5'10", 190 pounds with hazel eyes and white hair. 

Yoe left his work in his vehicle, a 2009 silver and black Smart Car with the license plate number of #6GIW700.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000. 

