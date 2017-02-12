Three people shot, one fatally, in Skyline-area - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Three people shot, one fatally, in Skyline-area

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - Two men and a woman were shot in the Skyline area of Southeast San Diego Saturday and one man died, authorities said.

It happened about 4:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Armacost Road said San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden.

Officers went to the house and found a 26-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, Holden said.

The victims were taken to hospitals where the 26-year-old man was pronounced dead, the woman was in critical condition and the other man was expected to survive his wounds, the lieutenant said.

Homicide detectives were investigating and "at this time, investigators do not believe there are any outstanding suspects related to this incident,'' Holden said.

"We're trying to determine who had what role,'' he told City News Service. "We have to talk to all involved.'' Evidence at the scene was still being processed.

The names of the victims were not released pending notification of kin, he said.

