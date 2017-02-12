Imperial Beach shoreline closed due to sewage contamination

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) - The Imperial Beach shoreline was closed to water contact Saturday by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health because of sewage flowing from the Tijuana River.

The closure expanded the previous existing water contact closure area at the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge shoreline farther north, according to the DEH.

"Sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River has been entering the Tijuana Estuary as a result of recent rainfall and is still flowing,'' a department statement said. "Observations today (Saturday) indicate northward moving ocean currents and contamination of ocean water at Imperial Beach is suspected.''

Signs warning of sewage-contaminated water were to remain in place until field measurements indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use, according to health officials.