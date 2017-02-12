Imperial Beach shoreline closed due to sewage contamination - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Imperial Beach shoreline closed due to sewage contamination

Posted: Updated:

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) - The Imperial Beach shoreline was closed to water contact Saturday by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health because of sewage flowing from the Tijuana River.

The closure expanded the previous existing water contact closure area at the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge shoreline farther north, according to the DEH.

"Sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River has been entering the Tijuana Estuary as a result of recent rainfall and is still flowing,'' a department statement said. "Observations today (Saturday) indicate northward moving ocean currents and contamination of ocean water at Imperial Beach is suspected.''

Signs warning of sewage-contaminated water were to remain in place until field measurements indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use, according to health officials.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.