Man stabbed as argument over clothing escalates in Gaslamp - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man stabbed as argument over clothing escalates in Gaslamp

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An argument over clothing led to the stabbing of a 53-year-old man in the Gaslamp area of downtown Sunday, and his attacker got away, according to police.

Officers were called shortly before 2 a.m. to the 400 block of Fifth Avenue, where the victim had been stabbed in the abdomen, according to Sgt. Michael Tansey.

The victim was walking along a sidewalk when he was verbally accosted by a white man in his early 30's who was standing on the sidewalk, Tansey said.

The two started arguing about an item of clothing the victim was wearing, and it escalated into a fight. During the struggle, the suspect took out a folding knife with a 3-inch blade and stabbed the victim once before getting away, according to Tansey.

The suspect was last seen running west on Island Avenue. The victim was transported by paramedics to a hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound, Tansey said.

The suspect was described as a white man 30- to-35 years old, 5 feet-9 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds and with a thin build. He had a goatee or possibly a beard and wearing a tan "Carhartt" style jacket, baggy blue jeans and a blue baseball cap with a white brim. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.