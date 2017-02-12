T.J. Maxx in Clairemont robbed by man with hatchet - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

T.J. Maxx in Clairemont robbed by man with hatchet

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 20-year-old man wielding a hatchet snatched some display items from a T.J. Maxx store in North Clairemont, but was later taken into custody by officers at a nearby CVS store, a police sergeant said Sunday.

Employees from T.J. Maxx, 4995 Clairemont Drive, called 911 just before 9 p.m. Saturday to report a man inside the store stealing display items, while brandishing a hatchet, said San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey.

The suspect, Daniel Martinez of San Diego, fled on a bicycle prior to the arrival of officers. Witnesses at the scene directed the officers to a nearby CVS store, where the suspect had entered, Tansey said.

"Officers contacted the suspect inside of the store as he was about to shoplift items from the CVS. The suspect was taken into custody without incident," he said. "The hatchet and the stolen T.J. Maxx merchandise was recovered from the suspect"

