Sunny skies and dry conditions continue for San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Dry and pleasant conditions are expected across San Diego County for the next few days before a few storm systems bring rain later in the week.

By late Thursday there is a chance of rain that is expected to persist through the weekend. The two consecutive storms could bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to San Diego’s coastal areas.

Some light winds may be felt Monday, but nothing significant. Skies will be mostly sunny with some clouds diminishing mid-day.

Temperatures Monday are average for this time of year. High temperatures are expected to be 69 degrees along the coast, 74 degrees inland, 55 degrees for the mountains and 78 degrees in the deserts.