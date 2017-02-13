Kearny Mesa fire damages charitable motorcycle club

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A two-alarm fire early Monday caused about $200,000 in damage to a Kearny Mesa masonry shop and an adjoining suite used by a local motorcycle club.

The non-injury fire at Global Tile & Marble on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard near Mercury Street was reported shortly after 1 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of smoke emanating from the building, San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief John Fisher said.

The building was unoccupied at the time, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. About 60 firefighters were summoned to assist. The blaze was knocked down before 2 a.m.

In addition to Global Tile & Marble, the fire damaged a space used by Boozefighters Motorcycle Club. Member Brian Trum said at the scene that the club uses the space to put together bicycles to be given to children for Christmas.