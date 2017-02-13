Kearny Mesa fire damages charitable motorcycle club - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Kearny Mesa fire damages charitable motorcycle club

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A two-alarm fire early Monday caused about $200,000 in damage to a Kearny Mesa masonry shop and an adjoining suite used by a local motorcycle club.

The non-injury fire at Global Tile & Marble on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard near Mercury Street was reported shortly after 1 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of smoke emanating from the building, San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief John Fisher said.

The building was unoccupied at the time, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. About 60 firefighters were summoned to assist. The blaze was knocked down before 2 a.m.

In addition to Global Tile & Marble, the fire damaged a space used by Boozefighters Motorcycle Club. Member Brian Trum said at the scene that the club uses the space to put together bicycles to be given to children for Christmas.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

