Toddler found alone in La Mesa park after wandering away from unattended daycare

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A motorist who allegedly drove drunk and got into a Mother's Day crash in Ramona that killed a pregnant woman, then summoned a Lyft driver to give him a ride to a bar, was charged Wednesday with eight felonies, including murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.More>>
A motorist who allegedly drove drunk and got into a Mother's Day crash in Ramona that killed a pregnant woman, then summoned a Lyft driver to give him a ride to a bar, was charged Wednesday with eight felonies, including murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.More>>
A response from Mayor Kevin Faulconer and FS Investors, the backers of the SoccerCity plan, Wednesday to San Diego State abruptly ending negotiations and calling for alternative proposals for Mission Valley.More>>
A response from Mayor Kevin Faulconer and FS Investors, the backers of the SoccerCity plan, Wednesday to San Diego State abruptly ending negotiations and calling for alternative proposals for Mission Valley.More>>
Plans to store nuclear waste at the now-defunct San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) are being blasted in a new watchdog report.More>>
Plans to store nuclear waste at the now-defunct San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) are being blasted in a new watchdog report.More>>
An expansion of a customs inspection station at San Diego International Airport terminal 2, in order to accommodate the increase in passengers on international flights, is expected to break ground Wednesday.More>>
An expansion of a customs inspection station at San Diego International Airport terminal 2, in order to accommodate the increase in passengers on international flights, is expected to break ground Wednesday.More>>
One woman was killed late Sunday evening near the San Vicente Resort in Ramona by a suspected drunk driver who slammed into the back of her car and fled the scene to a local bar.More>>
One woman was killed late Sunday evening near the San Vicente Resort in Ramona by a suspected drunk driver who slammed into the back of her car and fled the scene to a local bar.More>>
Authorities released the name of an assault suspect Wednesday who allegedly charged a deputy with a knife in his hand underneath a bridge near the Del Mar Fairgrounds, prompting the lawman to fatally shoot him.More>>
Authorities released the name of an assault suspect Wednesday who allegedly charged a deputy with a knife in his hand underneath a bridge near the Del Mar Fairgrounds, prompting the lawman to fatally shoot him.More>>
An investigation was underway Wednesday into a possible murder-suicide at a Mount Soledad-area home.More>>
An investigation was underway Wednesday into a possible murder-suicide at a Mount Soledad-area home.More>>
Sheriff's homicide detectives were investigating the death Wednesday of a person whose body was found west of the Viejas Indian Reservation.More>>
Sheriff's homicide detectives were investigating the death Wednesday of a person whose body was found west of the Viejas Indian Reservation.More>>
Two people were found dead early today near an Otay Mesa shopping center.More>>
Two people were found dead early today near an Otay Mesa shopping center.More>>
Researchers at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute announced Tuesday the discovery of a molecule that prevents the Zika virus from spreading, which could be a first step toward development of a treatment for the disease.More>>
Researchers at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute announced Tuesday the discovery of a molecule that prevents the Zika virus from spreading, which could be a first step toward development of a treatment for the disease.More>>