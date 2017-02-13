Toddler found alone in La Mesa park after wandering away from unattended daycare

Toddler found alone in La Mesa park after wandering away from un - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

LA MESA (KUSI) — A toddler was found alone near Harry Griffen Regional Park in La Mesa early Monday, apparently after wandering away from a home daycare.

La Mesa police were alerted to the child seen wandering alone in the area near Milden Street around 6 a.m. Sunday. Authorities said the girl was wearing plain clothing, not pajamas when she was found. She appears to be two or three years old.

The girl was not crying and appeared to be in good condition, La Mesa Police said.

During the search for the toddler's guardians, La Mesa police discovered the child had walked away from a daycare in the area. Sometime before 10:15 a.m., police located a home believed to be the location the toddler wandered away from, according to La Mesa police Lt. Chad Bell.

Officers located the child's mother later in the morning and reunited them, Capt. Matt Nicholass told reporters.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. La Mesa police Capt. Matt Nicholass said investigators were working to determine whether any criminal charges were warranted in the case.

Anyone with information was asked to call La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-1400.

