Three people shot, one fatally in Skyline-area identified - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Three people shot, one fatally in Skyline-area identified

Posted: Updated:

 SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities released the name Monday of a man killed in a shooting at a home in the Skyline-area, along with his father and his father's girlfriend, who were wounded but are expected to survived.

Police officers sent to investigate a shooting in the 1100 block of Armacost Road near Woodrow Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday found Andre Mims, 26, his father, Quentin Mims, 47, and the older man's 39-year-old girlfriend, Monique Santos. All three had suffered multiple bullet wounds and were taken to a hospital, where Andre Mims later died, San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden said.

Related Link: Three people shot, one fatally, in Skyline-area

The circumstances of the shooting remained unclear, but Holden said there were no outstanding suspects.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.