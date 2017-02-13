Explosions may be heard due to Camp Pendleton training exercise

CAMP PENDLETON (KUSI) — Explosions may be heard around Camp Pendleton as Marines begin a training exercise involving mine-clearing line

charges.

During the three-day training exercise, Marines will use 1,750 pounds of C-4 explosives to create a breach in minefields under simulated combat conditions, according to Camp Pendleton officials.

The sound of explosions may be heard up to 50 miles away depending on atmospheric conditions, base officials said.