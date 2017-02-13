La Mesa designer behind 'Make America Great Again' gown

LA MESA (KUSI) — While some tried to avoid politics at the 2017 Grammy Awards, one singer embraced it in full force — by touting a dress on the red carpet with President Donald Trump’s signature slogan: "Make America Great Again."

The red, white and blue gown with "TRUMP" emblazoned on the train was designed by La Mesa native Andre Soriano and worn by singer-songwriter Joy Villa.

The Filipino-American designer said he brought the idea up to Villa because he believes in the American dream.

"I really love this country, we're immigrants and people are dividing us," The designer said on KUSI News' Good Morning San Diego. "There's news-makers and big names that are promoting hatred and hostility instead of putting the country together."

Villa says she wore the dress to spread the message of love.

"Go big, or go home. You can either stand for what you believe or fall for what you don't," Villa said in an Instagram post. "Above all make a choice for tolerance and love. Agree to disagree. See the person over the politics, carry yourself with dignity, always. Life is made to be lived, so go boldly and give no effs!”

The Grammy Awards are part of an industry that has largely expressed distaste for President Trump, making Villa’s gown an even bigger statement.

“Sometimes you just gotta be free to express yourself,” Villa said on an Instagram post.

The singer has worn attention-grabbing dresses for the past three Grammy Awards. In 2015 she wore a see-through dress made of construction material and in 2016 she wore a dress made of fabric spikes.

