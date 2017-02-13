Litter of puppies found in Los Angeles junkyard available for adoption Valentine's week

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Captain Michael Marquez, a veteran San Diego School Police Captain, was named the new San Diego School Police Chief.More>>
Captain Michael Marquez, a veteran San Diego School Police Captain, was named the new San Diego School Police Chief.More>>
A new 450-page report was released Wednesday regarding the decision by the power company to bury 3.5 million pounds of nuclear waste just over 100 feet away from the ocean.
The author of that report, Public Watchdogs, demonstrates that a disaster at San Onofre could be 40 times worse than Chernobyl.
Public Watchdogs Executive Director Charles Langley joined KUSI with more.More>>
A new 450-page report was released Wednesday regarding the decision by the power company to bury 3.5 million pounds of nuclear waste just over 100 feet away from the ocean.
The author of that report, Public Watchdogs, demonstrates that a disaster at San Onofre could be 40 times worse than Chernobyl.
Public Watchdogs Executive Director Charles Langley joined KUSI with more.More>>
As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, the spotlight is on a dangerous trend in the U.S., the increase in drug and alcohol abuse.More>>
As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, the spotlight is on a dangerous trend in the U.S., the increase in drug and alcohol abuse.More>>
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been appointed as special council for the probe into Russia and President Trump.More>>
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been appointed as special council for the probe into Russia and President Trump.More>>
A response from Mayor Kevin Faulconer and FS Investors, the backers of the SoccerCity plan, Wednesday to San Diego State abruptly ending negotiations and calling for alternative proposals for Mission Valley.More>>
A response from Mayor Kevin Faulconer and FS Investors, the backers of the SoccerCity plan, Wednesday to San Diego State abruptly ending negotiations and calling for alternative proposals for Mission Valley.More>>
Authorities released the name of an assault suspect Wednesday who allegedly charged a deputy with a knife in his hand underneath a bridge near the Del Mar Fairgrounds, prompting the lawman to fatally shoot him.More>>
Authorities released the name of an assault suspect Wednesday who allegedly charged a deputy with a knife in his hand underneath a bridge near the Del Mar Fairgrounds, prompting the lawman to fatally shoot him.More>>
An investigation was underway Wednesday into a possible murder-suicide at a Mount Soledad-area home.More>>
An investigation was underway Wednesday into a possible murder-suicide at a Mount Soledad-area home.More>>
Sheriff's homicide detectives were investigating the death Wednesday of a person whose body was found west of the Viejas Indian Reservation.More>>
Sheriff's homicide detectives were investigating the death Wednesday of a person whose body was found west of the Viejas Indian Reservation.More>>
Two people were found dead early today near an Otay Mesa shopping center.More>>
Two people were found dead early today near an Otay Mesa shopping center.More>>
Researchers at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute announced Tuesday the discovery of a molecule that prevents the Zika virus from spreading, which could be a first step toward development of a treatment for the disease.More>>
Researchers at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute announced Tuesday the discovery of a molecule that prevents the Zika virus from spreading, which could be a first step toward development of a treatment for the disease.More>>