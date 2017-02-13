Litter of puppies found in Los Angeles junkyard available for adoption Valentine's week

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) — A litter of puppies found in an east Los Angeles junkyard two weeks ago are healthy and thriving and almost ready for adoption from the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Helen Woodward Animal Center staff workers have seen their fair share of “ruff” cases, but the latest group of pups to arrive at the Center (19 in all) survived a scenario few can imagine.

Found 70 miles east of Los Angeles on the edge of the Mojave Desert, the junkyard puppies were a mix of four to five litters, four to six weeks old and included lab, shepherd and terrier blends.

Left to fend for themselves; unaltered, with no vaccinations, nourishment or medical care, the likelihood of a happy ending seemed impossible. An independent rescue group, however, had the courage to enter the junkyard and convince the owner to let them bring the pups to Helen Woodward Animal Center.

The 19 “Sweetheart” puppies (named after heart-happy, loving nicknames like Sweetie, Honey, Baby and Sugar) have thrived under Center medical and foster care and will go available this Valentine’s week.

“These puppies really fit their names,” stated Helen Woodward Animal Center Inventory Manager LaBeth Thompson. “They are so loving and want nothing more than to snuggle and find a cozy lap. It’s incredible because they really knew no human kindness until they came here but now they’re ready to accept all the love and happiness any person is willing to give.”

In preparation for their big reveal, the girl puppies celebrated GALentine’s Day (today, February 13th) by treating themselves to a tail-wagging time — shopping for snuggly sweaters, scarfing down brunch and getting spa treatments and paw-dicures. (See B-ROLL attached!)

The “Sweetheart Puppies” will be available for adoption at Helen Woodward Animal Center this week. If you would like to adopt one of these rescues, please contact the Adoptions Department at: 858-756-4117 ext. 1, visit www.animalcenter.org or stop by at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe.