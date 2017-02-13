Clairemont residents petition to change Charger Blvd. to honor 'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The sting of the Chargers leaving San Diego is beginning to fade and now residents of one Clairemont neighborhood are ready to change their street name from Chargers Blvd. to something everyone can appreciate.

Mark Hamill made his career at Luke Skywalker in the iconic film series, "Star Wars." Hamill was born in Oakland, California, but moved to San Diego at the age of 11 where he attended school at Hale Junior High School.

Now, with the Chargers leaving, Clairemont residents are ready to honor the film star with a new street name.

After the San Diego Union Tribune released an article talking about the possible name change, Hamill responded on Twitter, "Could Luke Skywalker take over Charger Boulevard in San Diego? After having a Gibbon named for me? FINGERS CROSSED!"

Could Luke Skywalker take over Charger Boulevard in San Diego? After having a Gibbon named for me? FINGERS CROSSED! https://t.co/anjwoueXdM — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 9, 2017

Councilmember Chris Cate represents the Sixth District of San Diego, which includes the neighborhoods of Clairemont Mesa, Kearny Mesa, Mira Mesa, Miramar, Park Village, and Sorrento Valley.

He took to Twitter on Feb. 10, sharing a video saying that Clairemont residents have his full support to change their street name.

"If the residents of Clairemont wish to collect the required amount of signatures and proceed with changing their street name from Charger Boulevard to honor Mark Hamill, they have my full-fledged support," Councilmember Chris Cate shared on Twitter.