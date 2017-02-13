Amazing Race for Children's Wishes

Date: May 7th, 2017

Time: 10 AM – All Day

Place: Coronado Yacht Club

Address: 1631 Strand Way, Coronado, CA 92118

Website url: http://www.yachtclubsforwishes.org/

Cost: Raise a minimum of $250

Organized by the Coronado, Coronado Cays, and Navy Yacht Clubs, this day of adventure is modeled after the TV show "Amazing Race", with a variety of team challenges followed by a great party with awesome raffle prizes and auction items, food, wish kid speakers, and a live band at the Coronado Yacht Club.

Hundreds of fishing enthusiasts from all over the country will participate in this event. An all-volunteer committee, supported by the member-volunteers of the Silver Gate Yacht Club, oversees The Make-A-Wish Tuna Challenge event. 100% of all monies raised goes directly to Make-A-Wish San Diego.