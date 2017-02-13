The Illusion by Tony Kushner

Freely adapted from Pierre Corneille’s L’Illusion Comique

Directed By: David Ellenstein

Legendary playwright Tony Kushner (Angels in America) displays his brilliance in this wildly inventive tour de force, which celebrates the magic and illusory nature of theatre. Using crackling, contemporary language and sheer artistry, Kushner creates his most joyfully theatrical play: a wildly entertaining tale of passion, regret, love and magic. THE ILLUSION transports you on a wondrous journey filled with laughter and a few tears along the way.

“Fantastical…takes your breath away.” -THE NEW YORK TIMES

“Hilarious, dreamlike and startlingly poignant.” -CHICAGO THEATRE BEAT

For more information visit http://www.northcoastrep.org