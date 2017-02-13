Should California leave the union?

Last month, the "Yes California" campaign began collecting signatures to get the Calexit initiative on the ballot.

If the measure gets enough signatures and approval by a majority of voters, it would repeal the clause in the U.S. Constitution, saying that it is the "Supreme Law of the Land."

The measure would also ask if California should become its own country. It would require at least 55 percent approval from voters.

Louis Marinelli, president of the "Yes California" Independence campaign, joined KUSI with more.