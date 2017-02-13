San Diego Unified School District cancels proposal to invite Bet - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego Unified School District cancels proposal to invite Betsy DeVos to visit

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A proposal to invite new U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to San Diego to showcase public school successes was yanked from a school board agenda because of the "polarizing nature'' of her nomination and confirmation, the president of the San Diego Unified School District said Monday.

In a statement, Richard Barrera said he and fellow Trustee John Lee Evans planned to co-sponsor a resolution at Tuesday's board meeting to invite DeVos, an advocate of charter schools, here to challenge "her narrow ideologically driven view'' that doesn't stand up to the facts.

Related Link: SDUSD could invite Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to visit schools

"Given the polarizing nature of the DeVos nomination and confirmation vote, however, it is clear this would be the wrong time to engage the secretary in dialogue,'' Barrera said. "Now is the time for those of us who believe in public education to stand together and confront the threat clearly posed by the DeVos ideology.''

Barrera, also secretary-treasurer of the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council, apologized to those who felt "excluded'' by his moving quickly on the plan.

DeVos was confirmed last week when Vice President Mike Pence broke a 50-50 tie vote in the Senate. All 48 Democrats voted against her, as did two Republicans, in the face of strong opposition by teachers unions and supporters of public schools.

It was the first time a cabinet secretary has been confirmed on a tie-breaking vote by the vice president.

DeVos previously served in leadership roles for several groups that advocate for school choice and vouchers that help students pay for a private education.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.