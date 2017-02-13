National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn resigns following contacts with Russia

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — President Donald Trump asked Michael Flynn to resign as National Security Adviser because he misled Vice President Mike Pence on issues of national security, according to the White House.

In a press conference Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Flynn had done nothing illegal but the President had lost confidence in Flynn after a “series of questionable instances.” The President felt he could no longer trust Flynn on issues of National Security after Vice President Mike Pence was misled about phone calls between Flynn and the Russian Ambassador, the White House spokesman said.

Spicer did not clarify on what other “questionable instances” he was referring to.

Flynn resigned Monday night following criticism for alleged contact with Russia on U.S. sanctions. Spicer said the President was alerted to the Justice Department's concerns over phone calls between Flynn and the Russian Ambassador before he resigned.

According to CNN, one U.S. official confirmed General Flynn discussed U.S. sanctions with a Russian ambassador before Trump was sworn in. He told CNN there are transcripts of the discussion after the call was intercepted.

"I inadvertently briefed the Vice President-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology," Flynn wrote according to a copy of his resignation letter obtained by CNN.

"I am tendering my resignation, honored to have served our nation and the American people in such a distinguished way," he wrote. "I know with the strong leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and the superb team they are assembling, this team will go down in history as one of the greatest presidencies in US history."

According to CNN, Flynn's resignation comes less than a month into the job, making him the shortest-serving senior presidential adviser in modern history.

Gen. Keith Kellogg will be interim national security adviser until further notice.

CNN reports that retired Gen. David Petraeus or former Vice Admiral Bob Harward are possible replacements for General Flynn.

Gen. Michael Flynn's full resignation letter: