National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn resigns following contacts with Russia

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Greenfield Middle School in El Cajon showed us what it had to offer Wednesday.
The project-focused school held a community event to showoff student performances, project presentations and speeches.
Visitors also had a change to eat at various food trucks.
One student talked about some of the projects that demonstrated students' commitment to their community.More>>
Greenfield Middle School in El Cajon showed us what it had to offer Wednesday.
The project-focused school held a community event to showoff student performances, project presentations and speeches.
Visitors also had a change to eat at various food trucks.
One student talked about some of the projects that demonstrated students' commitment to their community.More>>
Plans to store nuclear waste at the now-defunct San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) are being blasted in a new watchdog report.More>>
Plans to store nuclear waste at the now-defunct San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) are being blasted in a new watchdog report.More>>
A motorist who allegedly drove drunk and got into a Mother's Day crash in Ramona that killed a pregnant woman, then summoned a Lyft driver to give him a ride to a bar, was charged Wednesday with eight felonies, including murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.More>>
A motorist who allegedly drove drunk and got into a Mother's Day crash in Ramona that killed a pregnant woman, then summoned a Lyft driver to give him a ride to a bar, was charged Wednesday with eight felonies, including murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.More>>
San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman addressed members of the Pacific Beach Community Wednesday on the police use of the Drager Drug Test 5,000, a machine that will help keep drivers safe in San Diego.More>>
San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman addressed members of the Pacific Beach Community Wednesday on the police use of the Drager Drug Test 5,000, a machine that will help keep drivers safe in San Diego.More>>
The Biotech Industry continues to grow at a strong pace in San Diego and next month, the largest biotech convention is coming to town.
KUSI's Elizabeth Alvarez had more on the economic impact conventions could have in San Diego.More>>
The Biotech Industry continues to grow at a strong pace in San Diego and next month, the largest biotech convention is coming to town.
KUSI's Elizabeth Alvarez had more on the economic impact conventions could have in San Diego.More>>
Authorities released the name of an assault suspect Wednesday who allegedly charged a deputy with a knife in his hand underneath a bridge near the Del Mar Fairgrounds, prompting the lawman to fatally shoot him.More>>
Authorities released the name of an assault suspect Wednesday who allegedly charged a deputy with a knife in his hand underneath a bridge near the Del Mar Fairgrounds, prompting the lawman to fatally shoot him.More>>
An investigation was underway Wednesday into a possible murder-suicide at a Mount Soledad-area home.More>>
An investigation was underway Wednesday into a possible murder-suicide at a Mount Soledad-area home.More>>
Sheriff's homicide detectives were investigating the death Wednesday of a person whose body was found west of the Viejas Indian Reservation.More>>
Sheriff's homicide detectives were investigating the death Wednesday of a person whose body was found west of the Viejas Indian Reservation.More>>
Two people were found dead early today near an Otay Mesa shopping center.More>>
Two people were found dead early today near an Otay Mesa shopping center.More>>
Researchers at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute announced Tuesday the discovery of a molecule that prevents the Zika virus from spreading, which could be a first step toward development of a treatment for the disease.More>>
Researchers at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute announced Tuesday the discovery of a molecule that prevents the Zika virus from spreading, which could be a first step toward development of a treatment for the disease.More>>