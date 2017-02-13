National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn resigns following c - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn resigns following contacts with Russia

Posted: Updated:
National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn resigns following contacts with Russia National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn resigns following contacts with Russia

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) —  President Donald Trump asked Michael Flynn to resign as National Security Adviser because he misled Vice President Mike Pence on issues of national security, according to the White House.

In a press conference Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Flynn had done nothing illegal but the President had lost confidence in Flynn after a “series of questionable instances.” The President felt he could no longer trust Flynn on issues of National Security after Vice President Mike Pence was misled about phone calls between Flynn and the Russian Ambassador, the White House spokesman said.

Spicer did not clarify on what other “questionable instances” he was referring to.

Flynn resigned Monday night following criticism for alleged contact with Russia on U.S. sanctions. Spicer said the President was alerted to the Justice Department's concerns over phone calls between Flynn and the Russian Ambassador before he resigned. 

According to CNN, one U.S. official confirmed General Flynn discussed U.S. sanctions with a Russian ambassador before Trump was sworn in. He told CNN there are transcripts of the discussion after the call was intercepted.

"I inadvertently briefed the Vice President-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology," Flynn wrote according to a copy of his resignation letter obtained by CNN.

"I am tendering my resignation, honored to have served our nation and the American people in such a distinguished way," he wrote. "I know with the strong leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and the superb team they are assembling, this team will go down in history as one of the greatest presidencies in US history."

According to CNN, Flynn's resignation comes less than a month into the job, making him the shortest-serving senior presidential adviser in modern history.

Gen. Keith Kellogg will be interim national security adviser until further notice.

CNN reports that retired Gen. David Petraeus or former Vice Admiral Bob Harward are possible replacements for General Flynn. 

Gen. Michael Flynn's full resignation letter: 

February 13, 2017

In the course of my duties as the incoming National Security Advisor, I held numerous phone calls with foreign counterparts, ministers, and ambassadors. These calls were to facilitate a smooth transition and begin to build the necessary relationships between the President, his advisors and foreign leaders. Such calls are standard practice in any transition of this magnitude.

Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology.

Throughout my over thirty three years of honorable military service, and my tenure as the National Security Advisor, I have always performed my duties with the utmost of integrity and honesty to those I have served, to include the President of the United States.

I am tendering my resignation, honored to have served our nation and the American people in such a distinguished way.

I am also extremely honored to have served President Trump, who in just three weeks, has reoriented American foreign policy in fundamental ways to restore America’s leadership position in the world.

As I step away once again from serving my nation in this current capacity, I wish to thank President Trump for his personal loyalty, the friendship of those who I worked with throughout the hard fought campaign, the challenging period of transition, and during the early days of his presidency.

I know with the strong leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and the superb team they are assembling, this team will go down in history as one of the greatest presidencies in U.S. history, and I firmly believe the American people will be well served as they all work together to help Make America Great Again.

Michael T. Flynn, LTG (Ret)
Assistant to the President / National Security Advisor

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.