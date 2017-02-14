WHAT DOES IT TAKE TO HAVE CAREER SUCCESS?

What makes you successful in your career? What are some of the characteristics you need to find and develop within yourself?

It could be said that a successful person wakes up, having already planned their day. Their goals are very focused, big, yet obtainable and are aligned to their strengths. Of course depending on their personality & style these goals can vary with each person.

It is also true that someone successful in their career, views their job descriptions as just the beginning of what they can do with their job. After they've completed their mandatory tasks, they will always ask to take on more projects that challenge them. They are even willing to take on the tedious work that no one else wants to do in order to be a team player.

They take accountability for themselves and their actions. They aren't relying on other people in order to get the job done. Instead, they are looking inward and are trying to find the solutions, while leveraging their current resources. If they make a mistake, they own up to it and immediately think of ways that they can improve next time, not making the same mistake twice.

So what are the top characteristics for success that you can cultivate in yourself?

1. Drive - You have the determination to work harder than most and make sure things get done. You pride yourself on seeing things getting completed and you take charge when necessary.

2. Self-reliance - You can shoulder responsibilities and be accountable. You make hard decisions and stand by them.

3. Willpower - You have the strength to see things through. You don't hesitate or procrastinate. When you want it, you make it happen. The world's greatest achievers are those who have stayed focused on their goals and been consistent.

4. Patience - You are willing to be patient, and you understand that, in everything, there are failures and frustrations. You don't take them personally.

5. Integrity - This should not have to be said, but it's seriously one of the most important characteristics you can cultivate in yourself. Honesty is the best policy for everything you do; integrity creates character and defines who you are.

6. Passion - If you want to succeed, passion will get you there. Life is 10 percent what you experience and 90 percent how you respond to it.

7. Attitude – The capacity to stay optimistic and positive, is the #1 quality for career success.

8. Self-confidence - You trust yourself. You must firmly believe in yourself. It's as simple as that. When you have that assurance in yourself, you're already one step closer to success.

9. Communication - You work to communicate and pay attention to the communicators around you and you work hard to be a good listener

10. Willing to Learn - The truly successful know that seeking knowledge, improving oneself, and learning don't stop when you get to the top. No matter where you are in your life, never forget that being open to new ideas and being willing to learn new ways to do things are always key to success.

I suggest writing down your top 10 characteristics. If you aren't sure what your strengths are, ask three people that you know and trust what they recognize to be your best characteristics.

This will help you get clarity on your strengths and where you might want to put a little more effort. The right combination of characteristics can greatly assist you on the road to success.