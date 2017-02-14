Patchy fog and cooler temperatures for Valentine's Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County is experiencing a few changes to the weather Tuesday, but drastic changes are expected later this week.

A weak coastal eddy is decreasing temperatures and allowing fog to move in to San Diego County.

Some patchy fog will hang over San Diego’s coastline in the morning hours. It is expected to clear by mid-morning. Some clouds may persist throughout the day.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler than Monday. High temperatures are expected to be 65 degrees along the coast, 71 degrees inland, 54 degrees in the mountains and 79degrees for the deserts.

By Thursday San Diego will see a severe change in weather as a storm system moves into the area bringing big changes to the weather. The strong system is expected to last through Sunday and will decrease temperatures and bring heavy amounts of rain to San Diego County. Strong winds may also be possible.