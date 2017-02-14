Sinkhole opens at Creekside Elementary School - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Sinkhole opens at Creekside Elementary School

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — City engineers are headed to Creekside Elementary School in the Sabre Springs neighborhood Tuesday to conduct an evaluation after a large sink hole developed in a parking lot.

A 72-inch drainage pipe that runs under the parking lot and bus turnabout at the campus on Springhurst Drive ruptured, which caused the ground around it to give way, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

Classes are still in session for students and drop-off is being coordinated by the school. 

The hazard was reported to San Diego police around 5:30 p.m. Monday, and city workers were sent to close off the area around the parking lot, according to the officer.

Buttle said the school's principal would be responsible for coordinating morning drop-offs.

