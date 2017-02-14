County of San Diego asks residents to 'Love Your Heart' with free screenings

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Two schools in the Poway Unified School District were placed on lockdown Thursday after a threatening note was found at Rancho Bernardo High School.More>>
A car plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square Thursday, injuring several people.More>>
Students at Lincoln High School walked out of class Thursday to urge the San Diego Unified School District to promote their vice principal to the currently vacant principal position.More>>
Thousands of San Diegans are set to take part in the annual Bike to Work Day Thursday, organized by the San Diego Association of Governments.More>>
Police were seeking to arrest a man Thursday who they allege attempted to snatch a 16-year-old girl while she was walking with a friend in Southcrest but they were able to fight him off.More>>
Proposed revisions to Mayor Kevin Faulconer's $3.6 billion budget plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1 are scheduled to be formally presented to the San Diego City Council Thursday.More>>
Development of a joint stadium-entertainment district in Inglewood that would house both the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers has been delayed.More>>
A shooting at a transit station in Vista that left a man wounded and delayed train service for a time was believed to be gang-related, authorities said Thursday.More>>
Authorities released the name of an assault suspect Wednesday who allegedly charged a deputy with a knife in his hand underneath a bridge near the Del Mar Fairgrounds, prompting the lawman to fatally shoot him.More>>
An investigation was underway Wednesday into a possible murder-suicide at a Mount Soledad-area home.More>>
