Investigation into man with gun in PB home unsubstantiated

San Diego (KUSI) — San Diego police sent to a Pacific Beach home Tuesday to investigate a report of a possibly armed man holding a woman against her will were unable to locate a suspect or victim and determined no crime had been committed.

Someone called for help shortly before 8 a.m. and told police the suspect was holding her friend inside a residence in the 3900 block of Sequoia Street and possibly had a gun, according to San Diego police.

The woman had left on her own sometime earlier, police said.    

Officers determined that no crime had been committed and cleared the scene by 9:20 a.m., police said.

