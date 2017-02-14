County offers walk-in weddings at Waterfront Park for Valentine's Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Couples looking to get married this Valentine's Day are getting a special treat at the County clerks office in San Diego.

The county of San Diego will offer walk-in services at its downtown offices to provide marriage licenses and conduct wedding ceremonies on Valentine's Day.

The downtown site will be the only county location to offer walk-in services.

The Assessor/Recorder/Clerk's office at the County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway, Suite 273, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins need to be there before 3 p.m.

For the other offices — in Chula Vista, El Cajon and San Marcos — appointments are required.

Marriage licenses cost $70. There is an additional $88 fee to have county personnel conduct a wedding ceremony at the Waterfront Park.