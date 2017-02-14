Driver accused in fatal National City hit-and-run turns himself - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Driver accused in fatal National City hit-and-run turns himself in to police

Posted: Updated:

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) — 3:45 p.m. — The driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in National City Monday night, turned himself in Tuesday, according to National City police.

Efrain Black, 20, came to the National City Police Department to turn himself in.

Black was taken into custody and will be booked into County Jail on charges of felony hit and run causing death.

The pedestrian, an 80 year old male, was in the roadway at the intersection of East 4th Street and ‘V’ Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on East 4th Street. The suspect driver fled after the collision.

The victim was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

9 a.m. — National City police sought a hit-and-run driver Tuesday who fatally struck an 81-year-old pedestrian walking his dog.

The man was attempting to cross the 2200 block of East Fourth Street near V Avenue when he was struck around 6:45 p.m. Monday, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The severely injured victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died despite attempts to save his life, authorities said.

The suspect vehicle was a dark sedan, National City police told reporters at the scene.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.