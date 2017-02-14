Driver accused in fatal National City hit-and-run turns himself in to police

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) — 3:45 p.m. — The driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in National City Monday night, turned himself in Tuesday, according to National City police.

Efrain Black, 20, came to the National City Police Department to turn himself in.

Black was taken into custody and will be booked into County Jail on charges of felony hit and run causing death.

The pedestrian, an 80 year old male, was in the roadway at the intersection of East 4th Street and ‘V’ Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on East 4th Street. The suspect driver fled after the collision.

The victim was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

9 a.m. — National City police sought a hit-and-run driver Tuesday who fatally struck an 81-year-old pedestrian walking his dog.

The man was attempting to cross the 2200 block of East Fourth Street near V Avenue when he was struck around 6:45 p.m. Monday, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The severely injured victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died despite attempts to save his life, authorities said.

The suspect vehicle was a dark sedan, National City police told reporters at the scene.