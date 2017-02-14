Driver accused in fatal National City hit-and-run turns himself in to police

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The development group behind the proposed SoccerCity development in Mission Valley said Thursday they made both land and stadium concessions in an effort to get San Diego State University on board with their project.More>>
The development group behind the proposed SoccerCity development in Mission Valley said Thursday they made both land and stadium concessions in an effort to get San Diego State University on board with their project.More>>
A fundraiser was underway Thursday night to raise money for the family of a woman who was killed — along with her unborn child — in a DUI-related vehicle collision on Mother's Day.More>>
A fundraiser was underway Thursday night to raise money for the family of a woman who was killed — along with her unborn child — in a DUI-related vehicle collision on Mother's Day.More>>
Several unfounded threats of gun violence centering on Rancho Bernardo High School prompted a several-hour lockdown at the campus andMore>>
Several unfounded threats of gun violence centering on Rancho Bernardo High School prompted a several-hour lockdown at the campus andMore>>
San Diego tourism and lodging leaders said Thursday they strongly support an increase of up to three percent to the transient occupancy tax (TOT) to modernize and expand the San Diego Convention Center, repair city streets and reduce homelessness.More>>
San Diego tourism and lodging leaders said Thursday they strongly support an increase of up to three percent to the transient occupancy tax (TOT) to modernize and expand the San Diego Convention Center, repair city streets and reduce homelessness.More>>
Students at Lincoln High School walked out of class Thursday to urge the San Diego Unified School District to promote their vice principal to the currently vacant principal position.More>>
Students at Lincoln High School walked out of class Thursday to urge the San Diego Unified School District to promote their vice principal to the currently vacant principal position.More>>
Authorities released the name of an assault suspect Wednesday who allegedly charged a deputy with a knife in his hand underneath a bridge near the Del Mar Fairgrounds, prompting the lawman to fatally shoot him.More>>
Authorities released the name of an assault suspect Wednesday who allegedly charged a deputy with a knife in his hand underneath a bridge near the Del Mar Fairgrounds, prompting the lawman to fatally shoot him.More>>
Earthwork and paving operations will take place on State Route 94 from Daisy Drive to just east of Reservation Road in Jamul throughout the weekend beginning Friday at 6 a.m. through Monday at 4 p.m.More>>
Earthwork and paving operations will take place on State Route 94 from Daisy Drive to just east of Reservation Road in Jamul throughout the weekend beginning Friday at 6 a.m. through Monday at 4 p.m.More>>
Proposed revisions to Mayor Kevin Faulconer's $3.6 billion budget plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1 are scheduled to be formally presented to the San Diego City Council Thursday.More>>
Proposed revisions to Mayor Kevin Faulconer's $3.6 billion budget plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1 are scheduled to be formally presented to the San Diego City Council Thursday.More>>
Development of a joint stadium-entertainment district in Inglewood that would house both the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers has been delayed.More>>
Development of a joint stadium-entertainment district in Inglewood that would house both the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers has been delayed.More>>
A shooting at a transit station in Vista that left a man wounded and delayed train service for a time was believed to be gang-related, authorities said Thursday.More>>
A shooting at a transit station in Vista that left a man wounded and delayed train service for a time was believed to be gang-related, authorities said Thursday.More>>