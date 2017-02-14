San Diego City Council joins lawsuit against Trump's immigration order

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — 2:28 p.m. — The San Diego City Council voted 8-1 Tuesday to file a brief in support of the state of Washington in its lawsuit over President Donald Trump's so-called "travel ban'' executive order. Councilman Scott Sherman cast the dissenting vote.

Councilmember Alvarez issued the following statement regarding his support for San Diego City Council’s participation in the State of Washington's lawsuit challenging Presidential Executive Order 13769:

“I’m proud that San Diego is joining the State of Washington in the effort to strike down the Executive Order issued by President Trump that restricts immigration and admission of refugees into the United States. This short-sighted action taken by the President is un-American. It has torn families apart and is detrimental to our economy.”

9 a.m. — The San Diego City Council Tuesday will be asked whether it wants to support the state of Washington's lawsuit against President Donald Trump's immigration order.

San Diego would be one of several major U.S. cities that would back Washington State's case, which was upheld at the federal 9th Circuit Court of Appeal. City Council approval is required before the city of San Diego can initiate or get involved in legal action.

City Attorney Mara Elliott plans to brief the council members on the case in the closed-session portion of their meeting and seek their direction.

"San Diego was asked by the city of Chicago to join with it in filing an amicus curiae brief in state of Washington vs. Donald Trump," Elliott said in a statement. "The travel ban has consequences for San Diego — for our families, our border economy and our innovation and technology sectors. Our voice should be heard."