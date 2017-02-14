Mountain Health gets $1 million grant for upgraded equipment

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Mountain Health & Community Services Inc. announced that it was awarded a $1 million grant to purchase medical equipment for

a clinic under construction in Campo.

The funding was provided by the Grossmont Healthcare District, which supports healthcare initiatives in the East County.

"When we hope to start seeing patients in June 2017, our new clinic in Campo will provide comprehensive primary care services to the most medically vulnerable population in rural East County,'' said Judith Shaplin, president and CEO of Mountain Health.

"This grant from the Grossmont Healthcare District will greatly help us serve low-income and medically underserved residents in the 950-square-mile Mountain Empire region," she said.

The equipment will be used for primary care exams, surgical procedures, dental examinations, X-rays and on-site lab testing, along with other patient

care support functions, according to Mountain Health.

The 23,500-square-foot clinic at 1388 Buckman Springs Road will replace Mountain Health's existing Campo clinic a mile and a half away on Highway 94. The current 2,800-square-foot clinic has served as the town's main healthcare facility for decades, but over time has become insufficient in meeting the healthcare needs of the community, according to Shaplin.

The new clinic will have 12 primary care exam rooms, two medical procedure rooms and telemedicine technology allowing patients increased access to specialists outside the area. Also available will be dental, pharmacy and X-ray facilities, as well as behavioral health treatment services.

Mountain Health also operates facilities in Alpine, Escondido, Santee and San Diego.