San Diego developer - Doug Manchester - offers to build NFL stadium at Qualcomm site

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A San Diego developer is expressing interesting in building a privately-owned stadium in Mission Valley.

Doug Manchester contacted NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell with his desire to develop a new stadium on the Qualcomm Site. In a letter dated Feb. 8, Manchester said his group is open to working with the Chargers, the Raiders, other NFL owners or a new ownership group.

Related Link: Investors propose $1 billion redevelopment project for Qualcomm Stadium, including football and soccer fields

"I am writing to inform you that I have assembled a powerful group of associates who will acquire the 166 acres of and at Qualcomm Stadium and construct a new 70,000-seat stadium and surrounding development," Manchester wrote to Goodell.

According to the letter, Manchester has been in contact with Mayor Faulconer and, "will work collaboratively to effect a several billion dollar NFL entertainment center," at the Qualcomm site.

KUSI News reached out to Manchester for comment, to which he replied, "this is premature, but I am doing everything in my power to keep an NFL team in San Diego and working to get cooperation of the city council ... we need a team here that wants to be here ... ”

As of now, there is no response from the NFL.

Read Manchester's full letter below: