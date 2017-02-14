Plan to join the Tri-City Hospital Foundation on Saturday, May 20, 2017, for our Havana Nights Casino Party. Individual tickets are $150 and sponsorships are available.

This fun, tropical themed evening, at the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa, includes a buffet dinner, hosted dinner wine, $1,000 in casino chips for gaming fun and live Latin music. Valet and self-parking are complimentary.

Proceeds benefit Women’s Health Services at Tri-City Medical Center.

All tickets must be purchased online http://www.TriCityHospitalFoundation.org

No tickets will be sold at the door.

For more information, contact Rosella Saucier at 760-940-3597 / SaucierR@tcmc.com