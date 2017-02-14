Los Angeles Chargers release season ticket prices

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — For San Diegans who plan to make the drive to Carson to attend Los Angeles Chargers home games at StubHub Center, season tickets will start at $70 per ticket per game, ranging up to $375 per game, the team announced Tuesday.

The season-ticket package will include 10 contests — eight regular season games and two pre-season games — meaning the lowest-priced package is $700 for an upper-level seat in the north end zone. A lower-level seat in that area will cost $1,350 for the season, while a seat in the south end zone will cost $1,650.

The most expensive seat, costing $3,750 for a season ticket, will be on the lower level in the center of the west sideline, behind the Chargers' bench.

In San Diego last season, the least expensive season ticket was $45 per game. Owner Dean Spanos opted to move north for the 2017 season after a fruitless 15-year search for a new stadium in the team's home of 56 years.

"Playing at StubHub Center is going to offer fans a rare opportunity to see NFL action in a uniquely intimate setting,'' said A.G. Spanos, the team's president of business operations. "Every seat at StubHub Center will feel close to the action and fans will be right there with us on every play. Not many venues can make this claim and we expect to sell out quickly.''

Fans interested in buying season tickets can place a refundable $100 deposit at www.FightForLA.com. People on the wait list will have priority to purchase tickets at StubHub Center and for tickets at the new Inglewood Stadium, which is expected to be ready for the 2019 season.

Deposit holders will have the chance to purchase up to four season tickets each.

The Chargers' regular-season schedule in 2017 will include games against the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos. Dates of the games have not yet been set.