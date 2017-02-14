'Wings of Rescue' flies pets across the U.S. and Canada to safer homes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A plane full of puppies landed in San Diego Tuesday with the hope of finding loving homes to take them in.

You probably remember the "Flooded With Love" flight that arrived in San Diego in September carrying dogs that were evacuated from an area of Louisiana that had been devastated by floods. The evacuation generated news coverage worldwide.

Well on Tuesday, the Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas and animal shelters in Buffalo, Spokane, and Seattle joined paws with the "Wings of Rescue" to evacuate an estimated 420 dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters and rescues in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Out of that total, 18 dogs and puppies landed in San Diego Tuesday afternoon.