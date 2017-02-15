Evacuation orders lifted for residents near Oroville Dam

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Evacuees in the area north of Sacramento — where an eroded spillway at Oroville Dam was at risk of failing and sending massive amounts of water downstream — were allowed to re-enter their homes Wednesday, but not without warning that evacuations could be ordered again if anything changes.

A mandatory evacuation order was instated Sunday for 188,000 people living in the Lake Oroville area about 75 miles north of Sacramento after erosion at the head of the auxiliary spillway had threatened to undermine the concrete weir and "allow large, uncontrolled releases of water from Lake Oroville,'' which could potentially exceed the capacity of downstream channels, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

The order was lifted Tuesday evening.

But a strong storm set to arrive in northern California Wednesday could upset the stability of the dam once again. Officials believe water in the reservoir is low enough to handle the additional rain, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Erosion to the spillway though, had also subsided as crews dumped boulders onto the eroded part of a spillway and water was bypassed through an emergency spillway, the first time the emergency spillway had been used in the dam's nearly 50 year history.

The Red Cross San Diego sent 16 volunteers to Lake Oroville to provide relief to people effected by the evacuation order, they latest two of which were deployed Tuesday. It was unclear if they would return home since the order had been lifted.