Man crossing street hit by car in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — One of two men attempting to cross a street in Little Italy early Wednesday was struck by a car and injured, police said.

The 27-year-old victim stepped into the path of a westbound Mercedes-Benz that had entered the intersection of Columbia and West Hawthorne streets on a green light shortly after 3:30 a.m., San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

The victim suffered a fractured leg in the crash. Delimitros said the injury was not considered life-threatening.