Man crossing street hit by car in Little Italy - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man crossing street hit by car in Little Italy

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — One of two men attempting to cross a street in Little Italy early Wednesday was struck by a car and injured, police said.

The 27-year-old victim stepped into the path of a westbound Mercedes-Benz that had entered the intersection of Columbia and West Hawthorne streets on a green light shortly after 3:30 a.m., San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

The victim suffered a fractured leg in the crash. Delimitros said the injury was not considered life-threatening.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.