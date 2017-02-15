Teen identified as Lemon Grove home invasion suspect killed by h - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Teen identified as Lemon Grove home invasion suspect killed by homeowner

LEMON GROVE (KUSI) — A 15-year-old killed in a shootout with the owner of an East County home after confronting its residents inside at gunpoint was identified Wednesday.

Derrick Harris Jr. and a suspect who remains at large entered a Lemon Grove home in the 2400 block of Edding Drive just before 2 a.m. last Tuesday and confronted the 44-year-old homeowner, Francisco Suarez Sr., and his 22-year-old son, Francisco Suarez Jr., according to sheriff's officials.

A scuffle ensued in which one of the intruders shot the Suarez Jr., whose father then returned fire.

Harris Jr. died at the scene, and his accomplice fled, according to sheriff's Lt. Kenneth Nelson. A description of the second suspect was not made available.

Deputies arrived to find Suarez Jr. in his front yard, suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment of trauma that was not considered life-threatening. The older victim was unhurt, Nelson said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

