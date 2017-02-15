Lockdown lifted at two Skyline-area schools

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two Skyline-area schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to reports from campus police of a suspicious suspect or suspects possibly armed.

School police reported to San Diego Police Department that a possibly armed pedestrian was spotted near Fulton Elementary School, according to SDPD. The person then walked towards Morse High School.

Both schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution before 11 a.m., San Diego police said. The lockdown was lifted just after 11:45 a.m.

Lockdown has been lifted at Fulton and Morse. All are safe. — San Diego Unified (@sdschools) February 15, 2017

No one was arrested, authorities said.