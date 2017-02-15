Authorities renew search for business man who vanished during SD trip

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities Wednesday renewed their call for information that could help them find a Tijuana man who vanished more than three years ago during a business trip to San Diego.

Jose Alberto Ortigoza crossed into the U.S. via the Otay Mesa Port of Entry on the afternoon of Jan. 24, 2014, and had intended to conduct business on behalf of his employer, Especies y Granos de Baja California, a spice-wholesaling company. He has not been in contact with his family or his employer since, according to San Diego police and Crime Stoppers.

Investigators believe he may have gotten into a 2008 or later model GMC Acadia or a similar vehicle, authorities said.

Ortigoza, 26 at the time he disappeared, was described as Hispanic, 5 feet 6 about 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Ortigoza's whereabouts was asked to call the San Diego Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (619) 531-2293. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477, or by contacting the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.com.