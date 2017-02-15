Child reportedly falls out of 2nd-story window, taken to Rady Children's Hospital

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A toddler was injured Wednesday in a fall from a second-story window at her family's Lakeside-area apartment.

The child apparently pushed a screen out of a window frame before falling onto an asphalt driveway at a Navy-housing complex on Mine Shaft Drive about 11 a.m., authorities reported.

Medics took the girl, whose name and exact age were not released, to Rady Children's Hospital, said John Hisaw, a division chief with Lakeside Fire Protection District. Her condition was unavailable as of late afternoon.