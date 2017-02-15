Police investigate series of robberies at Metro PCS locations, s - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police investigate series of robberies at Metro PCS locations, suspects on the loose

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers and the San Diego Police Department’s Robbery Unit are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two unknown suspects wanted for an armed robbery series targeting Metro PCS cellular phone stores.

Since late last month, armed thieves have robbed Metro PCS shops in various parts of the county, alternately threatening clerks with pistols, a stun gun and a machete before making off cash and cellphones, according to investigators.

During several of the crimes, two bandits entered the targeted business, while just one confronted the victims during others.

Incidents

  • Case #1: Jan. 25
    • 8662 Jamacha Road, Spring Valley
  • Case #2: Jan. 27
    • 4202 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego
  • Case #3: Jan. 30
    • 3458 Adams Avenue, San Diego
  • Case #4: Feb. 1
    • 1840 Coronado Avenue, San Diego
  • Case #5: Feb. 6
    • 12643 Poway Road, Poway
  • Case #6: Feb. 7
    • 5430 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego
  • Case #7: Feb. 8
    • 6686 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego
  • Case #8: Feb. 10
    • 218 W. San Marcos Blvd., San Marcos 
  • Case #9: Feb. 14
    • 2691 Mission Valley Dr. 

In case #1, one suspect entered the business with a machete, threatened the store employee and demanded cellular phones.

In cases #2, 4, 5 & 7 one suspect entered the business with a semi-automatic handgun, threatened the store employees and demanded cellular phones.

In cases #3 & 6, two suspects entered the store with handguns, threatened the employees and demanded cellular phones.

In cases #4 & 5 one suspect was also armed with a stun gun. The suspects may be using a vehicle driven by an accomplice.

Suspect descriptions

Suspect #1: Hispanic or light skin Black male, 30s, 5’07”-5’09” tall, medium to heavy build. In case #2, he was wearing a black cloth or mask covering his face, dark sunglasses, a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. He is armed with a black semi-auto handgun.

Suspect #2: Hispanic or light skin Black male, 25-30, 6’00”-6’01” tall, thin to medium build. In case #3, he was wearing a black cloth or mask covering his face, dark sunglasses, a dark hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of these suspects is asked to call the SDPD’s Robbery Unit at (619) 531-2299 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

