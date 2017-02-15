Student driver crashes into National City 7-Eleven

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) — A 7-Eleven clerk suffered minor injuries Wednesday when a student driver lost control of the vehicle and plowed into the convenience store in National City.

The northbound sedan veered off the roadway in the 100 block of North Highland Drive in National City and crashed into a floor-to-ceiling front window at the 7-Eleven shortly before 11 a.m., winding up about two-thirds of the way into the building, according to fire department officials.

The accident left a cashier with minor to moderately serious eye trauma, possibly from flying shattered glass, Battalion Chief Robert Hernandez said. Medics took her to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The 16-year-old girl who had been driving the car was uninjured, as were her several passengers, including her mother, Hernandez said.

A city building inspector determined that the crash had not compromised the structural integrity of the store, which was expected to remain open pending repairs.