Special Report: School superintendent affirms rights of undocumented students

District Superintendent Cindy Marten

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Parents of San Diego Public School students are receiving assurances that immigration raids won't take place on school campuses.

That assurance came from School Superintendent Cindy Marten.

The ramped-up enforcement of U.S. immigration laws has sparked panic and fear for many undocumented immigrants and some of that fear is being expressed by children who attend San Diego Public Schools. 

In response, District Superintendent Cindy Marten sent out a letter to families this week. It declares, in part, that the district is, "committed to preserving the constitutional right of every student to an education regardless of immigration status."

 The letter goes on to say that schools are not permitted by law to discriminate against undocumented students or to release any information about a student's immigration status unless ordered by a court. 

To date, the government's immigration crackdown has focused on adults, not minors, and many of the cases involved people who entered the U.S. illegally and are suspected of other crimes. 

School children are not being detained.

Since 2011, when the Department of Homeland Security issued a memo, schools, hospitals and churches have been considered off-limits for immigration enforcement.

The superintendent's letter also addressed what might happen if immigration agents show up. 

"In the event immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) appears at a district campus, they should be referred to school police."

Superintendent Marten said that in a time of uncertainty, she wants to assert that her students will always have a safe and secure environment. 

Read Superintendent Marten's full letter below:

