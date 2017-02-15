La Jolla residents speak out against FAA flight path changes

KUSI's full coverage on the FAA flight path changes

LA JOLLA (KUSI) — A new set of residents upset over the FAA's flight path changes spoke out Wednesday.

The list of communities in San Diego that continue to take issue with these new flight paths is growing.

It started with people in Point Loma who were angry over an increasing number of plans flying over their homes causing noise pollution, rattling their homes and disrupting their quality of life.

Then residents in Spring Valley started to speak up.

Then people in North Pacific Beach.

And now, the folks in La Jolla want the FAA to reverse what it has done.

Remember, the FAA wants to use limited airpace as efficiently as possible and burn less fuel.

That means they are cutting the distance planes fly, bringing them close to residential communities, but people who live in these proposed flight paths say it's not what they signed up for when they moved there.

Let's look at the numbers:

In 2013, there were less than 200 noise complaints. Same with 2014. As the FAA began changing flight paths, the numbers went up.

In 2015, there were 4,000 complaints and more than 31,000 in 2016. And this year, the day after Valentine's Day, nearly 2,000 complaints.