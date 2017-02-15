Chula Vista begins first project of half-cent sales tax, Measure P

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — The city of Chula Vista is celebrating its kickoff of Measure P. The half-cent sales tax was approved by voters last election and on Wednesday, the first project got underway.

Measure P is an infrastructure sales tax, taxes usually aren't celebrated, but in this case, Chula Vista's mayor, first responders and residents say it's money well spent.

The repaving of Floyd Avenue in Chula vista is the first project of Measure P. The half-cent sales tax measure designed to improve police and fire vehicles, 911 emergency communication equipment, repair sports fields and pave streets.

68 percent of Chula Vista voters approved Measure P in November. The 10-year sales tax doesn't officially start until April, but is estimated to bring in 3.2 million from just April to June, money the mayor said is being put to work now.

56-year-old Chula Vista resident, John Carter, said any inconvenience from these workers is worth it. He even has a suggestion or two about how to stay on top of these aging roads.

"Don't jump from one area to another, keep a rotation schedule like companies do in making a product," Carter said.

But Measure P will do a lot more than just update roads, it will cover the design and building of two new fire stations, replace old firetrucks and police cars, as well as update an antiquated dispatch system.

"... so what that means to the community is we'll know where our cars are at all times and ... our response time will be better," said Chief Kennedy.

The sales tax also means that over the next 18 months, the Chula Vista Police Department can replace its aging fleet with 32 new patrol cars and equip every officer with new radios, tazers and body-worn cameras.

The city of Chula Vista approved a plan that outlines how the $178 million of projected Measure P revenues will be spent.

You can view that plan HERE.