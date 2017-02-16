Strong storm to bring gusty winds, heavy rain through weekend

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Firefighters are responding to a fast-moving, vegetation fire South of Jamul along state Route 94, according Cal Fire.More>>
The Petco Foundation held their annual awards gala Friday night. It recognizes animal organizations and shelters all over the country that are making a difference.
There were numerous Hollywood celebrities in attendance and KUSI's Brandi Williams was live with all the details.More>>
Thousands of proud Cal State San Marcos students and parents took part in commencement ceremonies and by the weekend, more than 3,000 students will get their degrees.
KUSI's Dan Plante has more.More>>
The fire in Escondido has been 100 percent containedMore>>
The 19th Annual Celebrity Championship is back May 18-21, 2017, at Morgan Run Club & Resort! NFL Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk will serve as the host, which brings over 50 of the best celebrity golfers in the world together to participate in a Celeb-Am Tournament and compete in a celebrity-only competition for a cash purse and the coveted Celebrity Championship trophy!More>>
Carlsbad Police were led on a pursuit by a 61-year-old woman who was cited and released to a medical facility.More>>
Makai Bangoura has been found safe and the suspect is in police custody.More>>
Six-year-old Lennox Lake remains in the hospital following a DUI-related crash by a man who has been deported at least 15 times.More>>
A woman suspected of fatally shooting a male acquaintance at the victim's Alpine-area home pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge.More>>
Donors have given $35,000 toward veterinary care for a dog that was left horribly disfigured from repeated abuseMore>>
