Two pedestrians struck, one killed by vehicle on Mira Mesa Blvd

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A woman was killed and her companion seriously injured when a driver failed to stop at a red light while they were crossing an intersection at Mira Mesa Blvd. Thursday, according to police.

A 59-year-old woman and a-64-year-old man were hit by a silver sedan in the crosswalk at the intersection of Mira Mesa Blvd. and Marbury Street before 6:30 a.m., San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The woman was declared dead at the scene and the man was transported to the hospital in serious condition, Maritinez said. The man will be treated for a broken femur.

The 26-year-old man behind the wheel stopped at the scene. He was cooperating with police.

Eastbound lanes of Mira Mesa Blvd. between Greenford Drive and Black Mountain Road were closed for most of the morning as police investigated the crash. All lanes were reopened at 11:30 a.m.