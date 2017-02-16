Chula Vista urges residents to prepare for another strong storm

January's storm was so severe a State of Emergency was declared for the city of Chula Vista.

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — The city of Chula Vista is urging residents to prepare for a strong storm that could bring 2 to 4 inches of rain and potentially damaging winds throughout the weekend.

Chula Vista is offering free sandbags Thursday and Friday for residents with valid identification. Residents wishing to receive up to ten free sandbags should head to the Public Works Yard at 1800 Maxwell Road in Chula Vista Thursday and Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A strong Pacific storm is expected to touch down in San Diego County late Thursday. Flooding, the possibility of thunderstorms, potentially damaging winds and big waves along the coast are expected in the coming days.

Related Link: City of Chula Vista declares State of Emergency after severe rainstorms

The storm is expected to be as severe as one that struck the county late January. Chula Vista sustained extensive damage from heavy rainfall and gusty winds the weekend of January 20-22, which caused downed power lines, fallen trees and large tree branches, flooding, gas leaks and blocked roadways.

A State of Emergency was declared for the city due to severe damage.

At least 300 trees were damaged or fell in City in parks, fields, and roadways resulting in the closure of one-third of the City’s parks. Rohr Park suffered 58 fallen and destroyed trees.

During this weekend's storm the city encourages residents to report downed trees, potholes or other problems caused by the storm. To report these non-emergencies call Public Works at (619) 397-6000 or use the ACT Chula Vista phone app or website. These items can also be reported to the non-emergency Police Dispatch line at (619) 691-5151.

For serious emergencies including downed trees blocking roadways call 911. For downed power lines call 911 and San Diego Gas & Electric at (800) 611-7343.